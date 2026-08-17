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Women's High-Waisted Leggings

Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
€109.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
€69.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
€89.99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
€64.99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€54.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
€59.99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€42.99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€42.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
€99.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
€89.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
€104.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Printed 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Printed 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
€114.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€54.99
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€49.99
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€47.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€64.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
€59.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Stirrup Leggings
€54.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
€59.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€64.99
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
€94.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
€129.99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
€37.99

Women's high-waisted leggings – confidence with every stride

For running, yoga and intense workouts, Nike high-waisted leggings offer unstoppable comfort and reassuring coverage. High-rise waistbands stay in place and gently hug your body to provide support where you need it. Our high-waisted leggings with non-sheer fabric have passed the squat test – giving you the confidence to move and stretch with no distractions.

Leggings with Dri-FIT Technology help you stay cool and comfortable, so you can concentrate on reaching your goals. The fabric wicks sweat away from your skin so it can evaporate quickly, leaving you dry and ready to push harder. Plus, with your full range of movement unrestricted, you can focus on perfecting your form. And because they're soft and ultra stretchy, Nike high-waist leggings let you bend, squat and leap freely.

High-waisted sports leggings with pockets help you easily store your stuff when you're on the move. Internal pockets let you stash keys, while larger zipped back pockets keep phones secure. With your hands free, you can take on every challenge your training throws at you.

What are high-waisted leggings for women?

Women's high-waisted leggings are crafted with a waistband that covers the navel, providing extra coverage and support around the middle of the torso. High-waisted styles help to accentuate your silhouette by hugging the body, while compression fabrics support your muscles. You can find a range of high-waisted styles in our leggings collection. Made with lightweight and flexible materials, they won't hold you back.