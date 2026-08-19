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Women's Cross Training Shoes

(14)
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Nike Metcon 10 AMP Men's Training Shoes
+5
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Men's Training Shoes
€149.99
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
+4
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
€139.99
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
+10
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
€129.99
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
€89.99
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
€79.99
Nike MC Trainer 3
Nike MC Trainer 3 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike MC Trainer 3
Women's Workout Shoes
€79.99
Nike MC Trainer 4
Nike MC Trainer 4 Women's Training Shoes
Nike MC Trainer 4
Women's Training Shoes
€79.99
Nike Free Metcon 7 AMP
Nike Free Metcon 7 AMP Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7 AMP
Men's Training Shoes
€139.99
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Nike Metcon 10 By You Custom Women's Workout Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Custom Women's Workout Shoes
€169.99
Nike Free RN By You
Nike Free RN By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
+1
Customise
Nike Free RN By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
€129.99
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You Custom Women's Training Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Custom Women's Training Shoes
€159.99
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You Custom Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You
Custom Shoes
€159.99
Nike Free 2025
Nike Free 2025 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Free 2025
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike In-Season TR 14
Nike In-Season TR 14 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike In-Season TR 14
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
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Women's Cross Trainers

Push your training sessions to the limit with the help of Nike cross training shoes for women. Explore the Nike Metcon 3, featuring the latest Nike technology, to complement your workout routine. The updated drop-in midsole helps your feet stay flexible during cardio activities, while sticky rubber in the forefoot assists in providing powerful traction for intense lifting. Explore the entire women's cross training collection to find all the clothing and equipment to help you dominate your most challenging workouts. Nike cross-training shoes are also available for men.