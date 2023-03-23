Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Black Friday Clothing 2022

      Hoodies & SweatshirtsJackets
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Training & Gym
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      €119.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike
      Nike Women's 1/2-Zip Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike
      Women's 1/2-Zip Running Top
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      €69.99
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Men's Joggers
      €54.99
      Nike Power
      Nike Power Women's Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Power
      Women's Training Trousers
      €54.99
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Nike Pacer
      Nike Pacer Women's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      Nike Pacer
      Women's 1/4-Zip Running Top
      €39.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      €44.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      €27.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      €54.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike 10K
      Nike 10K Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Nike 10K
      Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      €29.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Men's Tapered Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Men's Tapered Training Trousers
      €64.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      €39.99
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') Graphic Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') Graphic Leggings
      €24.99
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Waisted Leopard Print Leggings (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Waisted Leopard Print Leggings (Maternity)
      €74.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
      €54.99
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      €29.99

      Nike Black Friday clothing deals: upgrade your sportswear

      Refresh your workout kit and your wardrobe with our Nike Black Friday 2022 clothing offers. Our pieces feature innovative fabrics that keep you smashing your goals―whether you're hitting the gym, field or court. Explore our Nike Black Friday clothing deals for men, women and kids and discover sportswear that works as hard as you do.

      Nike tech for your biggest challenges

      When your workout heats up, you need fabrics that keep you cool―so you can stay focused on your training. Nike Black Friday sports clothing with Dri-FIT Technology wicks sweat away from the skin so it can dry fast. And you'll stay comfortable and ready for whatever your session throws at you. Plus, sportswear with Nike Breathe fabric lets warm air out by providing ventilation in high-heat zones―keeping you fresh for longer.

      Warm up in cool weather

      When the temperature falls, grab sportswear that keeps you warm. Sweatshirts made from brushed fleece will keep you snug and are ideal for layering. Meanwhile, hoodies with pockets let you stash your stuff and are perfect for protecting your hands from the chill. Choose tops with full or half zips to control the coverage and ventilation.

      Nike Black Friday clothes for the elements

      Nike coats and jackets create a shield from wet and cold weather. Look out for Nike Black Friday clothing deals on jackets with synthetic insulation for protection without added bulk―so nothing will weigh you down. Sports coats with fleece linings deliver softness for quick comfort in harsh weather conditions. And you'll stay dry no matter where you're headed in coats with hoods that give you extra coverage and protection from the rain. You'll also find deals on outwear specifically designed for kids. No matter how much time they spend outdoors, our coats and jackets will keep them cosy.

      Sportswear that moves with you

      Stay covered without compromising movement in our trousers, leggings and shorts. They're made from lightweight fabric that's durable and can go the distance with you. Trousers in our Nike Black Friday clothes sale stretch with your body, so you can bend and kick with ease during the most intense workouts. Or pick compression leggings and tights for relentless support and a body-hugging feel as you work out. The stretchy fabric means you can move naturally no matter what you're training for.

      Create your own look in Nike tracksuits

      When you're walking to training or practising outdoors, you need clothes that'll keep you comfy―and getting the right fit is key for that. Deck yourself out in our full tracksuits for a coordinated style. Our tops and joggers have roomy designs and just the right amount of stretch―so nothing will hold you back. Nike Black Friday clothing featuring elastic waistbands with drawcords creates a perfectly snug fit, while the ribbed cuffs keep cold air out. Go for a matching tracksuit or mix and match to create a personalised look that lets you rep your own style.