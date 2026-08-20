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Nike Black Friday Clothing Deals 2026

(694)
Nike Basics
Nike Basics Kids' Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Basics
Kids' Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
25% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's T-Shirt
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials Women's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Women's T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Tank Top
29% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
29% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
29% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Ribbed Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Ribbed Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
30% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's T-Shirt
Nike N.A.C.
Men's T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
30% off
Luka
Luka Men's T-Shirt
Luka
Men's T-Shirt
30% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
30% off
Nike
Nike Younger Kids' Club Beanie and Gloves Set
Nike
Younger Kids' Club Beanie and Gloves Set
30% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
29% off
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Baby Essentials
Nike Baby Essentials Baby Hooded Overall
Nike Baby Essentials
Baby Hooded Overall
28% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
30% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Hoodie
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Cargo Shorts
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
29% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Men's T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Just In
Nike Pro
Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
27% off
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Men's T-Shirt
28% off
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Cargo Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Cargo Trousers
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
30% off
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
30% off
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
30% off
Nike
Nike Younger Kids' Club Beanie and Gloves Set
Nike
Younger Kids' Club Beanie and Gloves Set
30% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
29% off
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Baby Essentials
Nike Baby Essentials Baby Hooded Overall
Nike Baby Essentials
Baby Hooded Overall
28% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
30% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Hoodie
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Cargo Shorts
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's 2-in-1 Shorts
29% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Men's T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
28% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Just In
Nike Pro
Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
27% off
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Men's T-Shirt
28% off
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
30% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Cargo Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Cargo Trousers
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
30% off
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
30% off
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
30% off

Nike Black Friday clothing deals 2026: upgrade your sportswear

Refresh your workout kit and your wardrobe with our Nike Black Friday 2026 clothing offers. Our pieces feature innovative fabrics that keep you smashing your goals―whether you're hitting the gym, field or court. Explore our Nike Black Friday clothing deals for men, women and kids and discover sportswear that works as hard as you do.

Nike tech for your biggest challenges

When your workout heats up, you need fabrics that keep you cool―so you can stay focused on your training. Nike Black Friday sports clothing with Dri-FIT Technology wicks sweat away from the skin so it can dry fast. And you'll stay comfortable and ready for whatever your session throws at you. Plus, sportswear with Nike Breathe fabric lets warm air out by providing ventilation in high-heat zones―keeping you fresh for longer.

Warm up in cool weather

When the temperature falls, grab sportswear that keeps you warm. Sweatshirts made from brushed fleece will keep you snug and are ideal for layering. Meanwhile, hoodies with pockets let you stash your stuff and are perfect for protecting your hands from the chill. Choose tops with full or half zips to control the coverage and ventilation.

Nike Black Friday clothes for the elements

Nike coats and jackets create a shield from wet and cold weather. Look out for Nike Black Friday clothing deals on jackets with synthetic insulation for protection without added bulk―so nothing will weigh you down. Sports coats with fleece linings deliver softness for quick comfort in harsh weather conditions. And you'll stay dry no matter where you're headed in coats with hoods that give you extra coverage and protection from the rain. You'll also find deals on outwear specifically designed for kids. No matter how much time they spend outdoors, our coats and jackets will keep them cosy.

Sportswear that moves with you

Stay covered without compromising movement in our trousers, leggings and shorts. They're made from lightweight fabric that's durable and can go the distance with you. Trousers in our Nike Black Friday clothes sale stretch with your body, so you can bend and kick with ease during the most intense workouts. Or pick compression leggings and tights for relentless support and a body-hugging feel as you work out. The stretchy fabric means you can move naturally no matter what you're training for.

Create your own look in Nike tracksuits

When you're walking to training or practising outdoors, you need clothes that'll keep you comfy―and getting the right fit is key for that. Deck yourself out in our full tracksuits for a coordinated style. Our tops and joggers have roomy designs and just the right amount of stretch―so nothing will hold you back. Nike Black Friday clothing featuring elastic waistbands with drawcords creates a perfectly snug fit, while the ribbed cuffs keep cold air out. Go for a matching tracksuit or mix and match to create a personalised look that lets you rep your own style.