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Older Kids Lifestyle Accessories & Equipment

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Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
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Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
€32.99
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
+1
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
€34.99
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€13.99
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
Nike Classic
Kids' Backpack (16L)
€32.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Air Raid Backpack (17L)
Bestseller
Jordan
Older Kids' Air Raid Backpack (17L)
€34.99
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack
€39.99
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
€29.99
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Printed Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Printed Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
€24.99
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Jordan Everyday Essentials Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
€22.99
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia JDI
Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
€27.99
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Just In
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
€39.99
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
€37.99
ACG
ACG Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
ACG
Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
€59.99
Air Jordan
Air Jordan Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
Just In
Air Jordan
Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
€54.99
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan
Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
€24.99
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
€19.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Bucket Hat
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Bucket Hat
€19.99
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Scalloped Edge Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Just In
Jordan
Kids' Scalloped Edge Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€14.99
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
€27.99
Nike
Nike Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
Just In
Nike
Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
€27.99
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Older Kids' Dri-FIT Cap
Jordan Essentials
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Cap
€17.99
Nike Everyday Plus
Nike Everyday Plus Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair)
€17.99
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Floral Lace Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Jordan
Kids' Floral Lace Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€14.99
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Baseline Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Jordan
Kids' Baseline Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€13.99