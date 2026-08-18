Older Kids Accessories & Equipment

(57)
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
€37.99
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
€32.99
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Just In
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
€39.99
Nike
Nike Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
Just In
Nike
Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
€27.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
€17.99
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Just In
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
€19.99
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack
€39.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Air Raid Backpack (17L)
Bestseller
Jordan
Older Kids' Air Raid Backpack (17L)
€34.99
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Printed Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Printed Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
€24.99
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
+1
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
€34.99
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
€19.99
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia JDI
Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
€27.99
ACG
ACG Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
ACG
Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
€59.99
Nike Tech Grip
Nike Tech Grip Kids' Knit Training Gloves 3.0
Nike Tech Grip
Kids' Knit Training Gloves 3.0
€17.99
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€13.99
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
Nike Classic
Kids' Backpack (16L)
€32.99
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
€32.99
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
€27.99
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Paris Saint Germain 25/26 Nike Jdi Mini Backpack SP
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Nike Jdi Mini Backpack SP
€34.99
Jordan
Jordan Air Raid Fuel Pack (4L)
Jordan
Air Raid Fuel Pack (4L)
€34.99
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Kids' Backpack (18L)
€37.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
€24.99
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
€29.99
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Bestseller
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
€19.99
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Floral Lace Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Just In
Jordan
Kids' Floral Lace Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€14.99
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Jordan Everyday Essentials Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
€22.99
Air Jordan
Air Jordan Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
Just In
Air Jordan
Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
€54.99
Nike Guard Stay 2
Nike Guard Stay 2 Football Sleeve
Nike Guard Stay 2
Football Sleeve
€12.99
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan
Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
€24.99
Nike Match Jr.
Nike Match Jr. Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
Nike Match Jr.
Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
€27.99
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike Apex
Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
€24.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hat
€34.99
Nike Everyday Plus
Nike Everyday Plus Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair)
€17.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P Youth Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P
Youth Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
€19.99
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Baseline Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Jordan
Kids' Baseline Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€13.99
France 2026/27 JDI Mini Backpack
France 2026/27 JDI Mini Backpack Youth Nike JDI Mini Backpack
France 2026/27 JDI Mini Backpack
Youth Nike JDI Mini Backpack
€34.99
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Jordan Everyday Essentials Kids' Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Kids' Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
€19.99
Nike Gym Club
Nike Gym Club Kids' Bag (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Gym Club
Kids' Bag (25L)
€32.99
F.C. Barcelona 25/26
F.C. Barcelona 25/26 Nike Club Cap 5P 3R
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 25/26
Nike Club Cap 5P 3R
€19.99
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Scalloped Edge Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Just In
Jordan
Kids' Scalloped Edge Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€14.99
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Older Kids' Dri-FIT Cap
Jordan Essentials
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Cap
€17.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
€24.99
Nike Charge
Nike Charge Kids' Football Shinguards
Nike Charge
Kids' Football Shinguards
€24.99
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Paris Saint Germain 25/26 Nike Jdi Mini Backpack
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Nike Jdi Mini Backpack
€34.99
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Gloves
Nike Club Fleece
Gloves
€29.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Cuffed Beanie
Jordan
Older Kids' Cuffed Beanie
€19.99
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
Bestseller
Nike Academy Team
Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
€32.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Diamond Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Jordan
Older Kids' Diamond Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€14.99
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Floral Lace Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Just In
Jordan
Kids' Floral Lace Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€14.99
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Jordan Everyday Essentials Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
€22.99
Air Jordan
Air Jordan Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
Just In
Air Jordan
Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
€54.99
Nike Guard Stay 2
Nike Guard Stay 2 Football Sleeve
Nike Guard Stay 2
Football Sleeve
€12.99
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan
Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
€24.99
Nike Match Jr.
Nike Match Jr. Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
Nike Match Jr.
Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
€27.99
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike Apex
Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
€24.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hat
€34.99
Nike Everyday Plus
Nike Everyday Plus Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair)
€17.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P Youth Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 6P
Youth Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
€19.99
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Baseline Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Jordan
Kids' Baseline Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€13.99
France 2026/27 JDI Mini Backpack
France 2026/27 JDI Mini Backpack Youth Nike JDI Mini Backpack
France 2026/27 JDI Mini Backpack
Youth Nike JDI Mini Backpack
€34.99
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Jordan Everyday Essentials Kids' Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Kids' Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
€19.99
Nike Gym Club
Nike Gym Club Kids' Bag (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Gym Club
Kids' Bag (25L)
€32.99
F.C. Barcelona 25/26
F.C. Barcelona 25/26 Nike Club Cap 5P 3R
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 25/26
Nike Club Cap 5P 3R
€19.99
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Scalloped Edge Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Just In
Jordan
Kids' Scalloped Edge Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€14.99
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Older Kids' Dri-FIT Cap
Jordan Essentials
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Cap
€17.99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
€24.99
Nike Charge
Nike Charge Kids' Football Shinguards
Nike Charge
Kids' Football Shinguards
€24.99
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Paris Saint Germain 25/26 Nike Jdi Mini Backpack
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Nike Jdi Mini Backpack
€34.99
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Gloves
Nike Club Fleece
Gloves
€29.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Cuffed Beanie
Jordan
Older Kids' Cuffed Beanie
€19.99
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
Bestseller
Nike Academy Team
Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
€32.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Diamond Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Jordan
Older Kids' Diamond Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€14.99