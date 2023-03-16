Skip to main content
        Air Force 1 trainers: unleash your potential

        When we launched our first pair of Air Force 1s back in 1982, we knew they were a game changer. With our breakthrough Nike Air units in the soles, they delivered cushioning and support like never before, giving athletes everywhere the freedom to test their limits with confidence. Today, our AF1s use the same revolutionary technology, housed in cutting-edge designs to ensure your new kicks look as good as they feel.

        Discover the power of the perfect fit

        To get the most from our Nike Air Force 1 trainers, it's essential to get the size right. The sizes on our Air Force 1 fit page are UK-standard, but if you typically use a different measurement unit, you'll find the conversions in our size guides. To ensure you pick the right pair for everyone, check out the Nike footwear guides for our men's, women's and kids' AF1 sizes.

        Support from the ground up

        A great sporting performance begins with the sole. Air Force 1s have grooved outsoles to combine the grip you need with flexibility, so you can move and stretch your feet to meet the demands of the game. Look out for non-marking rubbers—built for indoor courts—and cupsole designs that give your Air Force 1s a lightweight feel and outstanding durability. Inside the trainers, responsive cushioning and our iconic Nike Air units absorb the impact of every jump, turn and stride.

        Power your movement with innovative uppers

        Because different sports demand different ankle supports, we make our Nike Air Force 1 trainers in a choice of upper heights. If your play requires a lot of pivots, turns and sudden stops, AF1s in a high-top style provide exceptional cushioning and protection, letting your foot and ankle move as a single unit. All about that free-and-easy wear? Our low-top Nike Air Force 1s have you covered, or you can take the middle road with mid-height Air Force 1s.

        The latest Air Force 1s: wear them your way

        We've always believed in making trainers that deliver peak performance while looking good, too. Our Nike Air Force 1s come in a wide palette of colourways—from cool urban neutrals to bold, splashy primaries. For an old-school vibe, pick out pairs in gleaming white or polished black to give your new kicks their elevated finish. You can opt for high-end touches like textured panels and colour-pop detailing, paired with suede and leather materials for added luxe. Whatever catches your eye, the Nike Swoosh adds the essential badge of quality.

        Nike's Move to Zero: safeguard our future

        Protecting the health of our planet needs us all to do our part. That's why we developed Nike's Move to Zero programme, designed to take us to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. Since 2008, we've made our Nike Air units with at least 50% recycled materials, and we reuse more than 90% of the waste generated in making our Air soles. Plus, since 2020, all our Air Manufacturing Innovation facilities in North America have been running on 100% wind energy.