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Cold-weather running clothes: achieve your next PB
Whether you're hitting the pavement or the trail, our winter running gear has you covered. Ultra-flexible running tops and leggings allow you to move freely. Plus, our super-soft hoodies and sweatshirts are ideal for layering up when the temperature drops. Want maximum protection from the cold? Choose pieces made with Nike Therma-FIT technology. It manages your body's natural heat to keep you warm in chilly conditions. And when the intensity rises, go for apparel crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. Meanwhile, trousers with engineered mesh panels allow air to flow, so you stay comfortable and focused.
Tackling the trails? Look out for specially designed jackets, trousers and gilets in our winter running gear range. Trousers with a water-repellent finish help you tackle the elements in comfort. Meanwhile, packable jackets are perfect for carrying on runs in case the weather turns. Look for lightweight styles with hoods designed to keep the wind and rain away. Plus, internal bungee cords allow you to adjust the fit for better coverage. Need extra warmth? Reach for running gilets designed to help you conquer the cold. Our down insulation offers premium insulation with a lightweight feel.
When it comes to great performance, details matter. You'll find zip, press-stud and slip pockets across our collection of cold-weather running clothes. They're perfect for stashing your essentials and keeping your hands snug. Meanwhile, styles with thumb holes make it easy to keep tops in place, so you can worry less about the chill and more on your performance.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike cold-weather running clothes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content by weight. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.