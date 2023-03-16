Skip to main content
    |

    Popular Search Terms

    Top Suggestions

        Nike Black Friday Basketball 2022

        Gender 
        (0)
        Kids 
        (0)
        On Sale 
        (0)
        Fleece 
        (0)
        Sports 
        (1)
        Basketball
        Colour 
        (0)
        Brand 
        (0)
        Closure Type 
        (0)
        Best For 
        (0)
        Athletes 
        (0)
        Club Football Teams 
        (0)
        NBA 
        (0)
        LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
        LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
        Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        €109.99
        Zoom Freak 4 ASW
        Zoom Freak 4 ASW Basketball Shoes
        Zoom Freak 4 ASW
        Basketball Shoes
        €139.99
        All-Star Courtside
        All-Star Courtside Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
        All-Star Courtside
        Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
        €44.99
        LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
        LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
        Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        €109.99
        LeBron XX
        LeBron XX Basketball Shoes
        LeBron XX
        Basketball Shoes
        €219.99
        Nike Omni Multi-Court
        Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Omni Multi-Court
        Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
        Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase
        Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Basketball Shoes
        Nike Team Hustle D 10 FlyEase
        Older Kids' Easy On/Off Basketball Shoes
        Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
        Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Graphic Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
        Sustainable Materials
        Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
        Men's Graphic Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
        €44.99
        Jordan
        Jordan Younger Kids' Trousers
        Jordan
        Younger Kids' Trousers
        €34.99
        Nike Max90
        Nike Max90 Men's All-over Print Basketball T-Shirt
        Nike Max90
        Men's All-over Print Basketball T-Shirt
        €39.99
        Brooklyn Nets Courtside Statement Edition
        Brooklyn Nets Courtside Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Fleece Sweatshirt
        Brooklyn Nets Courtside Statement Edition
        Men's Jordan NBA Fleece Sweatshirt
        €64.99
        LeBron James All-Star Essential
        LeBron James All-Star Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
        LeBron James All-Star Essential
        Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
        €34.99
        Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
        Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
        Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
        Men's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
        €64.99
        Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly
        Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Women's 1/4-Zip Basketball Sweatshirt
        Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly
        Women's 1/4-Zip Basketball Sweatshirt
        €109.99
        Miami Heat Statement Edition
        Miami Heat Statement Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        Miami Heat Statement Edition
        Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        €99.99
        Team 31 Courtside
        Team 31 Courtside Older Kids' Nike NBA Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
        Team 31 Courtside
        Older Kids' Nike NBA Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
        €37.99
        Jordan Flight MVP
        Jordan Flight MVP Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
        Member Access
        Jordan Flight MVP
        Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
        €89.99
        Miami Heat Showtime City Edition
        Miami Heat Showtime City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Long-Sleeve Jacket
        Miami Heat Showtime City Edition
        Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Long-Sleeve Jacket
        €139.99
        Milwaukee Bucks Courtside
        Milwaukee Bucks Courtside Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Graphic Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Milwaukee Bucks Courtside
        Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Graphic Shorts
        €49.99
        Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
        Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Woven Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
        Men's Woven Shorts
        All-Star Essential
        All-Star Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
        All-Star Essential
        Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
        €34.99
        Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue
        Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue Men's Full-Zip Basketball Hoodie
        Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue
        Men's Full-Zip Basketball Hoodie
        €94.99
        Paris Saint-Germain
        Paris Saint-Germain Chenille Headbands (2-Pack)
        Paris Saint-Germain
        Chenille Headbands (2-Pack)
        €24.99
        Nike Dri-FIT
        Nike Dri-FIT Women's Basketball Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Dri-FIT
        Women's Basketball Shorts
        €59.99

        Nike Black Friday basketball jerseys: show your colours

        Nothing says urban cool like a basketball jersey. Whether you're courtside or in the park, nothing shows your passion more than an iconic NBA jersey in your team's colours. Whatever your allegiance, each jersey has one common theme – Nike's dedication to innovation. A case in point is our Dri-FIT technology – it wicks away sweat from the skin, making for quick evaporation to keep you dry and comfortable. And with our Nike Black Friday basketball promo, now's the time to refresh your gear.

        And when regular high tops just don't cut it, go for basketball shoes every time. Behind every classic Nike design – from Jordans to LeBrons – there's a whole lot of technology going on inside. From lightweight, breathable materials for total wearer comfort to the inner support and cushioning for protection and safety. We've developed traction control sole grips for rapid stop-starts to assist on court and lace innovations to keep the foot securely in place. It's no wonder that all the best players love these shoes. Take advantage of our Nike Black Friday basketball deals on jerseys and shoes and net yourself a bargain.