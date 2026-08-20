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Nike Black Friday Basketball 2026

Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
30% off
Jordan
Jordan Flightcore Backpack (27L)
Jordan
Flightcore Backpack (27L)
30% off
Jordan DAY1 EO
Jordan DAY1 EO Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan DAY1 EO
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Luka
Luka Men's T-Shirt
Luka
Men's T-Shirt
30% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
30% off
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
A'One 'Stone Mauve'
A'One 'Stone Mauve' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'One 'Stone Mauve'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
30% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Tatum 4 SE
Tatum 4 SE Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4 SE
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Dominate 8P
Nike Dominate 8P Basketball
Nike Dominate 8P
Basketball
28% off
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Jordan Dri-FIT Jumpman
Jordan Dri-FIT Jumpman Headband
Jordan Dri-FIT Jumpman
Headband
30% off
Luka 77
Luka 77 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 77
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 40 'Wolf Grey'
Air Jordan 40 'Wolf Grey' Basketball Shoes
Air Jordan 40 'Wolf Grey'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Chicago Bulls Essential
Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
30% off
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless"
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless" Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless"
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Oh Sheila'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Oh Sheila' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Oh Sheila'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
KD18 'International Blue'
KD18 'International Blue' Basketball Shoes
KD18 'International Blue'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
30% off
NBA Essential
NBA Essential Nike Men's NBA T-Shirt
NBA Essential
Nike Men's NBA T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Everyday Playground 8P
Nike Everyday Playground 8P Basketball (Deflated)
Just In
Nike Everyday Playground 8P
Basketball (Deflated)
30% off
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
30% off

Nike Black Friday basketball jerseys 2026: show your colours

Nothing says urban cool like a basketball jersey. Whether you're courtside or in the park, nothing shows your passion more than an iconic NBA jersey in your team's colours. Whatever your allegiance, each jersey has one common theme – Nike's dedication to innovation. A case in point is our Dri-FIT technology – it wicks away sweat from the skin, making for quick evaporation to keep you dry and comfortable. And with our Nike Black Friday basketball promo, now's the time to refresh your gear.

And when regular high tops just don't cut it, go for basketball shoes every time. Behind every classic Nike design – from Jordans to LeBrons – there's a whole lot of technology going on inside. From lightweight, breathable materials for total wearer comfort to the inner support and cushioning for protection and safety. We've developed traction control sole grips for rapid stop-starts to assist on court and lace innovations to keep the foot securely in place. It's no wonder that all the best players love these shoes. Take advantage of our Nike Black Friday basketball deals on jerseys and shoes and net yourself a bargain.