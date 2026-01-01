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Nike Swim
Older Kids' (Girls') Lace-Up Bikini Set
€49.99
Go wild in this lace-up bikini. Fully lined with full-bottom coverage, this bikini set lets you chase the fun and the sun.
- Colour Shown: Pink Glow/White
- Style: IV6234-600
Nike Swim
€49.99
Go wild in this lace-up bikini. Fully lined with full-bottom coverage, this bikini set lets you chase the fun and the sun.
Benefits
Fully lined for better fit, comfort and a secure feel.
Product Details
- Embroidered Swoosh
- Full-bottom coverage
- Body: 82% nylon, 18% elastane; straps: 80% nylon, 20% elastane (chlorine resistant); liner: 100% polyester
- HAND WASH COLD SEPARATELY. AFTER EACH WEAR. NON-CHLORINE BLEACH. LINE DRY. DO NOT IRON. DO NOT DRY-CLEAN. DO NOT STORE WET.
- Colour Shown: Pink Glow/White
- Style: IV6234-600
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′1″ (154cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Swim
€49.99