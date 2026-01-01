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Nike Swim Older Kids' (Girls') Lace-Up Bikini Set - Pink Glow/White

Nike Swim

Older Kids' (Girls') Lace-Up Bikini Set

€49.99

Go wild in this lace-up bikini. Fully lined with full-bottom coverage, this bikini set lets you chase the fun and the sun.


  • Colour Shown: Pink Glow/White
  • Style: IV6234-600

Nike Swim

€49.99

Go wild in this lace-up bikini. Fully lined with full-bottom coverage, this bikini set lets you chase the fun and the sun.

Benefits

Fully lined for better fit, comfort and a secure feel.

Product Details

  • Embroidered Swoosh
  • Full-bottom coverage
  • Body: 82% nylon, 18% elastane; straps: 80% nylon, 20% elastane (chlorine resistant); liner: 100% polyester
  • HAND WASH COLD SEPARATELY. AFTER EACH WEAR. NON-CHLORINE BLEACH. LINE DRY. DO NOT IRON. DO NOT DRY-CLEAN. DO NOT STORE WET.
  • Colour Shown: Pink Glow/White
  • Style: IV6234-600

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′1″ (154cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Swim Older Kids' (Girls') Lace-Up Bikini Set

    Nike Swim

    €49.99

    Complete the look