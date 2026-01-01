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Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Colour Waistband Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack) - Energy

Nike

Older Kids' Dri-FIT Colour Waistband Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)

€24.99
Energy
University Red

Whether you're at school, the gym or on the court, these boxer briefs are where performance wear starts. They are made from breathable stretch cotton jersey, the stretchy waistband provides a comfy fit and the closed, two-layer pouch offers support where you need it.


  • Colour Shown: Energy
  • Style: IZ7488-300

Nike

€24.99

Whether you're at school, the gym or on the court, these boxer briefs are where performance wear starts. They are made from breathable stretch cotton jersey, the stretchy waistband provides a comfy fit and the closed, two-layer pouch offers support where you need it.

Product Details

  • Includes 3 pairs of boxer briefs
  • 95% cotton/5% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Energy
  • Style: IZ7488-300

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Colour Waistband Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)

    Nike

    €24.99

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