Jordan Perforated Duffel (40L)

Nice bag, not complete
Wailam
Nice bag. Unfortunately the Jumpman basketball keychain wasn't attached on mines. A little disappointing, the details matter.
This product is currently unavailable
Carry your stuff like a baller while elevating your fit with this sleek duffel bag, which is made of faux leather that is backed for durability and features logo embroidery. The main compartment is spacious enough for your gym gear, daily haul or an overnight trip; a pocket inside helps you secure smaller items you want quick and easy access to; and the adjustable strap is removable for versatile carry.
Jordan
Carry your stuff like a baller while elevating your fit with this sleek duffel bag, which is made of faux leather that is backed for durability and features logo embroidery. The main compartment is spacious enough for your gym gear, daily haul or an overnight trip; a pocket inside helps you secure smaller items you want quick and easy access to; and the adjustable strap is removable for versatile carry.
4 stars
Nice bag, not complete
Wailam
Nice bag. Unfortunately the Jumpman basketball keychain wasn't attached on mines. A little disappointing, the details matter.
Jordan