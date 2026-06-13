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Jordan Perforated Duffel (40L) - Black

Jordan

Perforated Duffel (40L)

€159.99

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Carry your stuff like a baller while elevating your fit with this sleek duffel bag, which is made of faux leather that is backed for durability and features logo embroidery. The main compartment is spacious enough for your gym gear, daily haul or an overnight trip; a pocket inside helps you secure smaller items you want quick and easy access to; and the adjustable strap is removable for versatile carry.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IV0367-010

Jordan

€159.99

Carry your stuff like a baller while elevating your fit with this sleek duffel bag, which is made of faux leather that is backed for durability and features logo embroidery. The main compartment is spacious enough for your gym gear, daily haul or an overnight trip; a pocket inside helps you secure smaller items you want quick and easy access to; and the adjustable strap is removable for versatile carry.

Product Details

  • 30.5cm H x 54.5cm L x 24cm D; handle drop: 17.8cm (approx.). Strap length: 129.5cm (longest), 80.5cm (shortest) (approx.)
  • Main body/handles: 100% polyurethane. Lining/strap: 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IV0367-010

Reviews (1)

4 stars

  • Nice bag, not complete

    Wailam

    Nice bag. Unfortunately the Jumpman basketball keychain wasn't attached on mines. A little disappointing, the details matter.

Jordan Perforated Duffel (40L)

Jordan

€159.99

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