Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)

Den perfekta träningsstrumpan
KerstinJ500592649
den absoluta tränings strumpan. Sitter mycket bra på foten, den glider inte
Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.
Nike Everyday Lightweight
SWEAT-WICKING COMFORT.
Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.2 stars
Den perfekta träningsstrumpan
KerstinJ500592649
den absoluta tränings strumpan. Sitter mycket bra på foten, den glider inte
Matteo451963682
Molto belle eh sono comodissime
Holes appear during first day of use…. Very bad qality
Vitaly970098880
Terrible experience. Very low quality. Just for one time use. I suggest not to buy it, unless you would use them only one day.
Nike Everyday Lightweight