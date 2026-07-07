Erling Haaland Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top

Nice tee
Johnny C
Go Haaland!!! Nice design, nice colour.
Recycled Materials
On the pitch, Erling Haaland is relentless and fearless. And he needs a kit that can match his intensity. This lightweight knit top uses our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology and mesh side panels to help him stay cool as he torches the pitch.
Erling Haaland Academy
On the pitch, Erling Haaland is relentless and fearless. And he needs a kit that can match his intensity. This lightweight knit top uses our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology and mesh side panels to help him stay cool as he torches the pitch.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Nice tee
Johnny C
Go Haaland!!! Nice design, nice colour.
Erling Haaland Academy