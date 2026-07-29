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Nike Control Football - White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black

Nike Control

Football

€139.99

Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape. All Conditions Control (ACC) technology adds a grippy texture in both wet and dry conditions.


  • Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IQ0618-100

Nike Control

€139.99

Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape. All Conditions Control (ACC) technology adds a grippy texture in both wet and dry conditions.

Benefits

  • The contrasting colours allow the ball to maintain a high level of visual performance.
  • The engineered placement of ink adds grip while enhancing the aerodynamic properties.

Product Details

  • 37% polyurethane (PU)/33% rubber/20% polyester/10% rayon
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IQ0618-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Awesome sauce

    parisj750639359

    This ball is amazing a little hard to the touch but I adjusted quickly the curve I can put on this ball is unreal I do recommended

Nike Control Football

Nike Control

€139.99

Complete the look

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