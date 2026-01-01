 
image 1 of 6
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap - College Navy/White

Nike Club

Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap

€24.99

A classic baseball cap featuring Nike Swoosh style, this denim hat has an adjustable strapback closure for a customisable, comfy fit. The curved brim and interior sweatband helps keep littles cool and dry while they're having fun in the sun.


  • Colour Shown: College Navy/White
  • Style: IO8231-419

Nike Club

€24.99

A classic baseball cap featuring Nike Swoosh style, this denim hat has an adjustable strapback closure for a customisable, comfy fit. The curved brim and interior sweatband helps keep littles cool and dry while they're having fun in the sun.

Benefits

  • Mid-depth fit
  • Curved brim

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: College Navy/White
  • Style: IO8231-419

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Club.

    Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap

    Nike Club

    €24.99

    Complete the look