Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)

Super sac
LamyaeB910293386
Très beau sac comme dans la description
Recycled Materials
This duffel bag is sure to be the MVP of your next trip to the gym. Not only for the ventilated side compartment for shoes or other smelly items, but the spacious main compartment and zip organising pockets inside and on the front.
Nike Brasilia
This duffel bag is sure to be the MVP of your next trip to the gym. Not only for the ventilated side compartment for shoes or other smelly items, but the spacious main compartment and zip organising pockets inside and on the front.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Super sac
LamyaeB910293386
Très beau sac comme dans la description
Nike Brasilia