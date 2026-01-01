Atlanta Hawks 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Every team has its true colours, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honouring a rich hoops heritage, this Atlanta Hawks jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh. It helps keep you dry and cool on or off the court while you rep your favourite player and the game you love.
- Colour Shown: University Red
- Style: FZ0856-657
Atlanta Hawks 2023/24 Icon Edition
Every team has its true colours, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honouring a rich hoops heritage, this Atlanta Hawks jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh. It helps keep you dry and cool on or off the court while you rep your favourite player and the game you love.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Breathable mesh helps keep you cool on or off the court.
Product details
- Twill player name and number
- Heat-applied graphics
- Jock tag at hem
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: University Red
- Style: FZ0856-657
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4′10″ (147cm approx.)
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Atlanta Hawks 2023/24 Icon Edition