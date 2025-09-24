Nike Apex Electric Bucket Hat

unique from Nike.
RafIE
It is very good. Nice made. On the back side is a black around 2 inches Nike logo. M size is enough for standard adult heads. S size will be perfect for kids up to age of 14!
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
This square, printed bucket hat features a logo in Nike legend Bill Bowerman's handwriting. It offers a mid-depth build and 360 degrees of coverage.
Nike Apex Electric
This square, printed bucket hat features a logo in Nike legend Bill Bowerman's handwriting. It offers a mid-depth build and 360 degrees of coverage.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
unique from Nike.
RafIE
It is very good. Nice made. On the back side is a black around 2 inches Nike logo. M size is enough for standard adult heads. S size will be perfect for kids up to age of 14!
Nice!
Jaap636457276
Mooie kwaliteit en goede pasvorm
Gorro alta calidad
adolfob1249226
Perfecto..muy buena calidad..y buen precio Lo recomiemdo
Nike Apex Electric