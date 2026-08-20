Nike Air Max Genome Women's Shoes

Nike Air Max Genome

€169.99

AIR FOR THE NEW GENERATION.

Inspired by the future-forward designs of the 2000s, the Air Max Genome adds a fresh face to the Air Max house.Its tech-like upper uses a mix of materials including no-sew skins, airy mesh and durable TPU details.The low-profile, full-length Air unit adds comfort to match.Sleek and refined, it's bound to become your new favourite Air Max.

Benefits The upper features sleek lines and a rich mixture of materials, adding depth to the fast-paced look.

Reinforcement on the toe and heel prep you for the city, day in and day out.

Originally designed for performance sports, the full-length Air unit adds unbelievable comfort while its low-profile design keeps the bulk down.

Padded, low-cut collar looks sleek and feels great.

The caged midsection uses mesh underlays for an edgy look with lots of dimension.

Product Details Rubber sole

Traditional lacing

Pull tab on heel

Colour Shown: White/Summit White/Sapphire/Lime Ice

Style: DC4057-101