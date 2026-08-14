Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes

We teamed up with the LEGO® Group to build this mind-blowing edition of the Air Max 95. "But that looks like a regular AM95", right? Surprise! What looks like those classic wavy panels is really an illusion. But don't you worry, that double Air bubble cushioning underfoot is all real, giving you the bounce needed for any kind of play—even the world-building kind.

Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Smoke Grey/Metallic Silver

Style: IO4801-002