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Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Older Kids' Shoes - Black/Sail/Gum Medium Brown/University Red

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

Older Kids' Shoes

€124.99
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This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Familiar but always fresh, the iconic Air Jordan 1 is remastered for today's sneakerhead culture. This Retro High OG version goes all in with premium leather, comfortable cushioning and classic design details.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Gum Medium Brown/University Red
  • Style: II9927-001

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

€124.99

Familiar but always fresh, the iconic Air Jordan 1 is remastered for today's sneakerhead culture. This Retro High OG version goes all in with premium leather, comfortable cushioning and classic design details.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • High collar
  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Gum Medium Brown/University Red
  • Style: II9927-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (4)

4.8 stars

  • Dope Shoe

    Shell1228

    Shoe was a perfect choice for my outfit to a concert

  • Sherida100545685

    This is probably one of the dopest pair of retros I have purchased. The white stitch is everything and more

  • Amazing

    TinaB322479715

    The Shoes look Amazing and feel Great. Best pair I’ve owned so far

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

€124.99

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