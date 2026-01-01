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Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
€99.99
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/White/Grey Fog/Obsidian
- Style: IV6050-451
Air Jordan 1 Mid
€99.99
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.
Benefits
- Leather, synthetic leather and textile upper for a supportive feel.
- Foam midsole and Nike Air cushioning provide lightweight comfort.
- Rubber outsole with pivot circle gives you durable traction.
Product Details
- Classic laces
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/White/Grey Fog/Obsidian
- Style: IV6050-451
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid
€99.99