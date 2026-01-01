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Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest - Bright Spruce

Recycled Materials

Nike AeroSwift

Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest

€89.99

Made to race, this vest helps keep you cool all the way to the finishing line. The lightweight fabric features our advanced sweat-wicking technology and targeted ventilation to enhance breathability.


  • Colour Shown: Bright Spruce
  • Style: IX1203-373

Nike AeroSwift

€89.99

Made to race, this vest helps keep you cool all the way to the finishing line. The lightweight fabric features our advanced sweat-wicking technology and targeted ventilation to enhance breathability.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Bonded seams at the armholes and collar help give a smooth feel.

Product details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Bright Spruce
  • Style: IX1203-373

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest

    Nike AeroSwift

    €89.99

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