Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Lichen
Crew-Neck Top
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Need some lightweight warmth? You found it. This versatile mid-layer is designed to fit over a base or under a jacket. The lofted Polartec® fabric feels ultra-soft and retains your natural body heat while letting moisture evaporate to help keep you dry.
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Cool Grey/Summit White
- Style: IH1445-010
ACG Wolf Lichen
Need some lightweight warmth? You found it. This versatile mid-layer is designed to fit over a base or under a jacket. The lofted Polartec® fabric feels ultra-soft and retains your natural body heat while letting moisture evaporate to help keep you dry.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Loose fit
- Embroidered Nike ACG, Polartec® and Nike Swoosh logos
- Thumbholes
- Elastic hem and cuffs
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Cool Grey/Summit White
- Style: IH1445-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
- Big & Tall model is wearing size 2XL and is 6'4" (192cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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ACG Wolf Lichen