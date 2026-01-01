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Nike ACG Vista Peak Terrain Tint - Photon Dust/Grey Fog

Nike ACG Vista Peak

Terrain Tint

€169.99

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Built to take on the world's roughest terrain, the Nike ACG Vista Peak pairs all-conditions durability with precision optics for athletes who push past the expected. The lightweight semi-rim frame keeps your sightline fully open so you can pick up roots, ridges and the trail's changing contours without missing a beat. It's ready for anything the mountain throws at you.


  • Colour Shown: Photon Dust/Grey Fog
  • Style: IQ9340-012

Nike ACG Vista Peak

€169.99

Built to take on the world's roughest terrain, the Nike ACG Vista Peak pairs all-conditions durability with precision optics for athletes who push past the expected. The lightweight semi-rim frame keeps your sightline fully open so you can pick up roots, ridges and the trail's changing contours without missing a beat. It's ready for anything the mountain throws at you.

Benefits

  • Frame size: 71mm lens width; 19mm bridge width; 130mm temple length
  • Nike Terrain Tint boosts contrast, enhancing shadows to reveal every detail in the path ahead.
  • Nike Max Optics Pro reduces light reflection and provides precise vision with hydro-oleophobic coatings to repel water and oil for a clearer view of what's ahead.
  • 6-base curved shield offers medium coverage with moderate peripheral light blockage.
  • Adjustable, TPE rubber nose pad and temples provide enhanced grip and traction even in wet conditions.

Product Details

  • Multiple strap-attachment locations.
  • The injected frame material is derived from at least 40% castor bean oil.
  • 100% UVA/UVB protection.
  • Colour Shown: Photon Dust/Grey Fog
  • Style: IQ9340-012

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    Nike ACG Vista Peak Terrain Tint

    Nike ACG Vista Peak

    €169.99

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