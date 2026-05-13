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Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt - Black

Nike ACG

Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt

€49.99
Select SizeSize Guide

Durable and sweat-wicking, this tee is made for the outdoors. The heavyweight fabric and loose fit give you a structured and draped feel.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IH1316-010

Nike ACG

€49.99

Durable and sweat-wicking, this tee is made for the outdoors. The heavyweight fabric and loose fit give you a structured and draped feel.

Product Details

  • 63% polyester/37% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IH1316-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′3″ (189cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

1 star

  • Trop épais

    NIKOLAS

    Je doute que le tee shirt soit un fit dry Le tee shirt est extrêmement lourd et épais!

Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt

Nike ACG

€49.99

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