Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Older Kids' Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Ready for your next adventure? This reversible jacket has heat-regulating and water-repellent tech—all to help you keep exploring. Inspired by a canoeing trip through Big Bend National Park in West Texas, this jacket is designed to handle cold nights. When the day heats up and you don't need Therma-FIT ADV-level warmth, pack it away into the internal pocket.
- Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
- Style: IF1706-010
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Ready for your next adventure? This reversible jacket has heat-regulating and water-repellent tech—all to help you keep exploring. Inspired by a canoeing trip through Big Bend National Park in West Texas, this jacket is designed to handle cold nights. When the day heats up and you don't need Therma-FIT ADV-level warmth, pack it away into the internal pocket.
Insulation that Performs
PrimaLoft® insulation uses Nike Therma-FIT ADV technology to create advanced heat-regulating fabric that helps keep you warm in cold-weather conditions.
Pack and Go
If the day warms up, stash this jacket away in the internal pocket.
Reversible design
This reversible design lets you switch up your style between a solid and graphic side, giving you two looks in a single jacket.
Product Details
- Body: 58% polyester, 42% nylon. Inner body/Fill: 100% polyester.
- Front Zip
- Insulated
- Zip pocket
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
- Style: IF1706-010
Size & Fit
- Male model is wearing size M and is 4'6" (137cm approx.)
- Female model is wearing size S and is 4'9" (145cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'