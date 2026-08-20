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Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Apex
Bucket Hat
30% off
Sold Out:
This colour is currently unavailable
This product is made with at least 75% recycled fibres
This Nike ACG Apex Bucket Hat has water-repellent tech and a wraparound brim for 360-degree coverage. Lightweight taffeta has a crisp feel and the adjustable strap lets you fine-tune your perfect fit.
- Colour Shown: Safety Orange/Vivid Purple/Black
- Style: IH8919-819
Nike ACG Apex
30% off
This Nike ACG Apex Bucket Hat has water-repellent tech and a wraparound brim for 360-degree coverage. Lightweight taffeta has a crisp feel and the adjustable strap lets you fine-tune your perfect fit.
Product Details
- 100% nylon
- Water-repellent
- Dri-FIT sweatband
- Do not wash
- Imported
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: Safety Orange/Vivid Purple/Black
- Style: IH8919-819
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
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Nike ACG Apex
30% off