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Nike ACG Apex Bucket Hat - Safety Orange/Vivid Purple/Black

Recycled Materials

Nike ACG Apex

Bucket Hat

30% off
Safety Orange/Vivid Purple/Black
Black/Black/Black

Sold Out:

This colour is currently unavailable

This product is made with at least 75% recycled fibres

This Nike ACG Apex Bucket Hat has water-repellent tech and a wraparound brim for 360-degree coverage. Lightweight taffeta has a crisp feel and the adjustable strap lets you fine-tune your perfect fit.


  • Colour Shown: Safety Orange/Vivid Purple/Black
  • Style: IH8919-819

Nike ACG Apex

30% off

This Nike ACG Apex Bucket Hat has water-repellent tech and a wraparound brim for 360-degree coverage. Lightweight taffeta has a crisp feel and the adjustable strap lets you fine-tune your perfect fit.

Product Details

  • 100% nylon
  • Water-repellent
  • Dri-FIT sweatband
  • Do not wash
  • Imported
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: Safety Orange/Vivid Purple/Black
  • Style: IH8919-819

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
    • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.

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    Nike ACG Apex Bucket Hat

    Nike ACG Apex

    30% off