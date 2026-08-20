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Recycled Materials
Nike Ace
Dri-FIT Visor
€19.99
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
This unstructured visor is made from stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool and fresh during warm days on the court and course.
- Colour Shown: White/Anthracite/Black
- Style: HJ3689-100
Nike Ace
€19.99
This unstructured visor is made from stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool and fresh during warm days on the court and course.
Benefits
- Ace visors all have a low depth and shade whenever you need it.
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- The 4-way stretch polyester-blended fabric is lightweight and breathable.
- The hook-and-loop closure easily adjusts to help you find the perfect fit.
Product details
- Unstructured fit
- Sweatband
- Body: 91% polyester/9% elastane. Sweatband: 91% polyester/9% elastane.
- Do not wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/Anthracite/Black
- Style: HJ3689-100
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Ace
€19.99