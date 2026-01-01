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Nike Academy
Football
€27.99
Score goal after goal with the Academy Football's innovative OmniSculpt technology—grooves debossed into the casing allow air to travel around the ball delivering truer flight.
- Colour Shown: Black/Illusion Green/Off-Noir/White
- Style: IQ0642-010
Nike Academy
€27.99
Score goal after goal with the Academy Football's innovative OmniSculpt technology—grooves debossed into the casing allow air to travel around the ball delivering truer flight.
Product details
- 67% rubber/10% polyurethane (PU)/13% polyester/10% ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Illusion Green/Off-Noir/White
- Style: IQ0642-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Academy
€27.99