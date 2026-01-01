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Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Barrel-Leg Trousers - Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey

Recycled Materials

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Barrel-Leg Trousers

€129.99
Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
Dark Hazel/Black/Velvet Brown
Select SizeSize Guide

Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, these roomy barrel-leg trousers put comfort front and centre. They are made with sweat-wicking and UV technology and feature our lightweight, tailored PerfectStretch fabric for a polished look that is built for life in motion.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: IM3631-010

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

€129.99

Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, these roomy barrel-leg trousers put comfort front and centre. They are made with sweat-wicking and UV technology and feature our lightweight, tailored PerfectStretch fabric for a polished look that is built for life in motion.

Optimise your downtime

With Nike 24.7, comfort is the flex. Designed to support you before and after your workout, these performance-inspired essentials let you own every moment.

Stay Dry

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

More Benefits

  • Lightweight and tailored with four-way stretch, our PerfectStretch fabric is designed to keep up with you all day long.
  • Elastic waistband is gathered at the back for dynamic stretch.
  • A hidden zip pocket inside the right pocket fits small essentials.

Product details

  • Signature locker loop
  • Zip fly with hook-and-bar fastening
  • Side pockets
  • Body: 100% polyester Pocket bags: 86% polyester/14% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: IM3631-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
    • Big & Tall model is wearing size 2XL and is 6'3" (191cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Barrel-Leg Trousers

    Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

    €129.99

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