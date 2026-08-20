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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
€99.99
Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. With plenty of flex, these sweat-wicking joggers give you comfort that doesn't quit.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
- Style: HQ8184-010
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
€99.99
Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. With plenty of flex, these sweat-wicking joggers give you comfort that doesn't quit.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Open side pockets offer easy access to essentials.
- Waistband is gathered at the back for dynamic stretch.
Product details
- Matt silicone branding on the back-left hip
- Signature locker loop on the front-left of the waistband
- Body: 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane. Pocket bags: 100% cotton.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
- Style: HQ8184-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- 7/8 length: falls to just above the ankle
- Fits large; we recommend ordering a size down
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
€99.99