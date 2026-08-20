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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers - Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers

€99.99
Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
Light Orewood Brown/Sail/Light Iron Ore
Thunder Grey/Dark Shadow
Celestine Blue/Psychic Blue

Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. With plenty of flex, these sweat-wicking joggers give you comfort that doesn't quit.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: HQ8184-010

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

€99.99

Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. With plenty of flex, these sweat-wicking joggers give you comfort that doesn't quit.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Open side pockets offer easy access to essentials.
  • Waistband is gathered at the back for dynamic stretch.

Product details

  • Matt silicone branding on the back-left hip
  • Signature locker loop on the front-left of the waistband
  • Body: 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane. Pocket bags: 100% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: HQ8184-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • 7/8 length: falls to just above the ankle
    • Fits large; we recommend ordering a size down
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers

    Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

    €99.99