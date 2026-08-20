image 1 of 7
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers
30% off
Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. With a roomy fit and sweat-wicking tech, these trousers offer comfort that doesn't quit.
- Colour Shown: Thunder Grey/Dark Shadow
- Style: HQ8607-036
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
30% off
Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. With a roomy fit and sweat-wicking tech, these trousers offer comfort that doesn't quit.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Elastic waistband is gathered at the back for dynamic stretch.
Product details
- A signature locker loop on the left hip
- Matt silicone branding on the left side seam
- Pockets
- Body: 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane. Pocket bags: 100% cotton.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Thunder Grey/Dark Shadow
- Style: HQ8607-036
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Fits large; we recommend ordering a size down
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
No reviews
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
30% off