triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 of 7
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers - Thunder Grey/Dark Shadow

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers

30% off

Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. With a roomy fit and sweat-wicking tech, these trousers offer comfort that doesn't quit.


  • Colour Shown: Thunder Grey/Dark Shadow
  • Style: HQ8607-036

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

30% off

Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. With a roomy fit and sweat-wicking tech, these trousers offer comfort that doesn't quit.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Elastic waistband is gathered at the back for dynamic stretch.

Product details

  • A signature locker loop on the left hip
  • Matt silicone branding on the left side seam
  • Pockets
  • Body: 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane. Pocket bags: 100% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Thunder Grey/Dark Shadow
  • Style: HQ8607-036

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
    • Fits large; we recommend ordering a size down
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

No reviews

    Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Flared Trousers

    Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

    30% off