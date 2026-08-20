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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Straight-Leg Trousers - Dark Hazel/Black/Velvet Brown

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Men's Dri-FIT Straight-Leg Trousers

€109.99
Dark Hazel/Black/Velvet Brown
Camo Green/Black/Outdoor Green
Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey

Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, these sweat-wicking trousers offer an elevated take on comfort. Our ImpossiblySoft fabric gives them a refined, polished look and an incredibly soft and smooth feel—perfect for the cool-down and the comeback.


  • Colour Shown: Dark Hazel/Black/Velvet Brown
  • Style: IM3639-212

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

€109.99

Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, these sweat-wicking trousers offer an elevated take on comfort. Our ImpossiblySoft fabric gives them a refined, polished look and an incredibly soft and smooth feel—perfect for the cool-down and the comeback.

Optimise your downtime

With Nike 24.7, comfort is the flex. Designed to support you before and after your workout, these performance-inspired essentials let you own every moment.

Stay Dry

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

More Benefits

  • Our ImpossiblySoft fabric is a smooth double knit made for all-day movement.
  • Elastic waistband is gathered at the back for dynamic stretch.
  • The zipped back pocket provides secure storage, while a hidden zipped pocket inside the right pocket fits small essentials.

Product details

  • Signature locker loop
  • Body: 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane. Pocket bags: 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Dark Hazel/Black/Velvet Brown
  • Style: IM3639-212

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Straight-Leg Trousers

    Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

    €109.99