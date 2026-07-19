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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Cardigan - Black/Dark Smoke Grey

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Men's Cardigan

€114.99
Black/Dark Smoke Grey
Celestine Blue/Psychic Blue
Select SizeSize Guide

Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. This premium double-knit cardigan is built with clean lines and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: HQ6948-010

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

€114.99

Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. This premium double-knit cardigan is built with clean lines and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Press-stud closures provide easy styling.
  • Zip front pockets fit your valuables.

Product details

  • Locker loop on the back of the neck
  • Body: 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane. Pocket bags: 100% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: HQ6948-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (9)

4.6 stars

  • High quality. Size down.

    CAMERONC236531592

    Fits very nicely. High quality piece. Runs large. I’m 6 ft 5, 220 lb and the Large fits perfectly. Normally I’d be an XL.

  • Khanh

    Great feeling super soft but the buttons are weak point. The fabric torn around the buttons… only was wearing it like 3 times. Customer service said it was my fault… Size down if you still want to give this a try

  • Great look and fit!

    Harry977858400

    Great look, awesome feel. Got a lot of compliments wanting to know where to buy one.

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Cardigan

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

€114.99

Complete the look

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Tailored for all-day comfort

A new collection featuring polished looks and a luxurious feel.

"At the end of the day, you have to feel good".

—Aurélien Tchouaméni, 24.7 footballer

ImpossiblySoft

Refined for everyday comfort, this double-knit fabric takes softness to all-new heights.

Luxurious feel

For athletes, performance is a lifestyle. Add this performance fabric with luxurious softness into your rotation, for next-level comfort