Exercise is important when it comes to getting stronger and hitting weight-loss goals. But what you do outside of your workouts also matters. "Small movements throughout the day, like walking, cleaning or even fidgeting, all contribute to your daily calorie burn", Pelc Graca says.

These core daily activities can make up a significant amount of your day, and the energy that they burn is referred to as non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT). However, if your strength-training workouts are too intense from the get-go, you may not feel as energised to get up and walk around as you usually do.

"If intense workouts leave you too fatigued for other activities, they might offset the calorie burn you achieved during exercise", Pelc Graca says. "Incorporating gentle movement, like stretching or walking, throughout the day ensures your activity levels stay high".

Solution: Try using a fitness tracker or a smartwatch to monitor your daily movement—not just when you exercise. Some trackers can prompt you to move if they sense you've been inactive for a stretch of time.

But you don't need a tracker to be more mindful of your daily movement. Taking the stairs instead of the lift or standing up and walking away from your desk periodically are both ways to add more movement to your day.

If you find that you're too tired to stay active throughout the day, your workout programme may be too strenuous. Schedule recovery workouts throughout the week to reduce your overall workload and see if that helps you maintain daily movement.