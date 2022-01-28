When Do You Start Seeing Results From Working Out?

Starting a new workout plan can be exciting. Whether you're new to fitness or switching up your training routine to chase after a new goal, the question soon becomes how long does it take to see results from working out?

Unfortunately, the answer isn't one-size-fits-all. Your fitness results depend on the type of workout you're doing, how much time and effort you're putting into your sessions, and your overall lifestyle habits.

Still, there is a set of general guidelines you can use to assess your progress.

The Type of Workout Plan Matters

Three of the most common fitness goals are burning fat, building muscle and improving endurance. If you fit into one of these categories, here's what you need to know about when to expect results.