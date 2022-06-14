What Causes Shin Splints—And How Can You Avoid Them?

The primary factor for developing shin splints is overtraining, but that encompasses more than what you might think.

"When we talk about training, it's important to note that this doesn't just mean the amount that a person is running", says Mack. "It's also the intensity of their workouts, as well as the surfaces the person is running on. For example, easy runs versus sprints have very different intensities, and hills are very different from flat surfaces".

These variables affect your body in different ways, including your shin bones and lower leg muscles like your calves. Some other factors that can go into overtraining and cause shin splints, as well as how to fix them, include:

Running form: overstriding can place more forces or stress through the shins, says Mack. This happens when you make contact with the ground too far in front of your centre of gravity, with a leg that's straight and stiff, reducing the ability to absorb the force of your landing. Overstriding can also cause issues in your knees and hips. You can correct this by shortening your stride slightly, being careful not to land on your heel, and ensuring you stay upright in your torso instead of leaning forwards.





Training tolerability: your overall training approach plays a role, says Mack. If your form is on point and you're still struggling with shin splints (or other overuse injuries), take a look at your recovery game. Be sure to get the right nutrition, score ample sleep and work on managing any emotional stress, while also prioritising recovery time between workouts. All of these factors can go a long way towards prevention.





Surfaces: where you run matters, and for some runners, shin splints come up as soon as they start up a hill or head out on an uneven trail. For others, it might be the opposite, such as a trail runner who gets shin splints while running on the road or pavement because the hard surface increases the amount of force your bones have to absorb. That doesn't mean you should stick to one surface, says Mack, because it's helpful for your training to mix it up. But to stay safe, she suggests lowering the intensity on a new surface, such as doing an easy jog up a hill instead of a sprint, or doing a walk/run combo on a trail if you're not used to that terrain.





Weaker lower leg muscles: repetitive stress on untrained muscles can cause shin splints, says Mack. Because of that, it helps to do lower-body strengthening moves such as lunges, squats and deadlifts.

"A well-known prevention strategy is to ramp up activity in progressions and to follow a training plan," adds Owens. "This could mean running or practising in intervals, with an increase in activity duration or intensity every week".

Other measures such as kinesiology tape or bracing can help, he says, but these should be considered temporary—it's better to fix the underlying cause of the issue by looking at your training specifics.