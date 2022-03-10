What to Eat Before Running a Race, According to Dietitians

If you have an early-morning event, such as a marathon, it may be better to opt for a carb-filled meal the evening before the race instead of loading up in the hours before it, says Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and author of Recipe for Survival.

If you decide to carb it up the evening before your race, consider choosing a snack like a banana and a handful of nuts for your pre-race breakfast—this will give you a fast jolt of carbs, and the small amount of protein and fats in the nuts will help you sustain that energy, she adds.

Because a 5K is a shorter race, you don't need a strong focus on carb loading, she adds. In that case, just make sure you eat well before the race—usually two hours is best—so you have time to digest before the run.

For evening races or track meets that typically occur at night, it might seem like you should have a hearty dinner just before you toe the line, but you might end up feeling too full, says Julia Denison, RD, a specialist in sports nutrition and secondary school cross-country coach.

"If you're racing in the evening or afternoon, it's imperative to still eat your typical meals throughout the day", she suggests. "For example, if you have a race at 7pm, you should eat a solid breakfast, lunch and dinner, with snacks throughout the day".

She recommends eating dinner about three to four hours before the evening race, followed by a high-carb small meal or snack within 30 to 60 minutes of racing.

One ritual her secondary-school athletes love is a pasta party the night before a race. Denison doubts that it actually helps improve their performance, but she finds the team-bonding element of the event can provide a boost in self-confidence prior to race day.

It's a good reminder that sometimes it's not only what you eat and when, but also the company that joins you. Many, if not most, runners develop pre-race rituals that might involve what they wear, how they tie their shoes or listening to the same song right before the race begins. Sharing a meal with fellow runners on the day before a big race can offer the same note of consistency and confidence, says Denison.