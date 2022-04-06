The 7 Best Stretches for Shin Splints

Shin splints occur when both muscles and bones pull at the insertion of your shin (the tibia bone) and become inflamed. According to the Cleveland Clinic, shin splints usually develop from repeated stress from high-impact exercise, such as running, resulting in subsequent discomfort. Pain can vary among athletes, too. For some, symptoms of the injury include a dull or sharp ache in the lower leg that intensifies after a workout. For others, the discomfort may be subtle while working out but then turn into persistent pain soon after finishing.

There are a few potential causes of shin splints. For runners, some of the most common factors are increasing mileage or intensity too quickly, wearing shoes that are ill fitting or worn down, and running on hard surfaces. If treated correctly in the early stages—backing off from intense exercise and icing the affected areas often—shin splints will heal. However, if not given the right attention early on, the minor injury can reappear in future training cycles, or worse, turn into tibial stress fractures over time.

While runners are at high risk for shin splints, those who are active in general can get them. In fact, those who participate in sports (think gymnasts, dancers, even military recruits) or intense workout classes that involve repetitive high-impact moves or jumping, such as HIIT, can get shin splints. People with flat feet who overpronate or have very rigid foot arches are also at increased risk of shin splints.

Replacing your running shoes regularly will also help. Training in a pair of worn-down shoes can contribute to the problem, since once the cushioning diminishes, so does the support. And if you can avoid working out on hard surfaces—such as concrete or on a basketball court—that can also play a pivotal role in prevention. Lastly, stretching before you run can help you prevent or even manage shin splints when they arise.