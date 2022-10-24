Everything You Need to Know Before Running Your First Ultramarathon

How long you should train for an ultramarathon depends on your current fitness and past running experience, the length of the ultra in question and how technical the race course is.

A runner who just finished a couch-to-5K programme will need more time to prepare than a seasoned marathoner. However, even a seasoned marathoner might need six months or more to train for a 50K that features elevation changes and rocky terrain, said Katie McGee, a three-time Olympic trials marathon qualifier and McMillan-certified running coach.

As a general rule, David Roche, an ultrarunner and coach, and two-time USATF trail national champion, recommended being able to sustain at least 20 to 30 miles per week for six weeks before training for a 50K. That training volume will set you up nicely for the strength and fitness demands needed to train for a 50K, which may make the race distance a lower injury risk, he noted.

However, bear in mind that you may need to adjust your timeline depending on the race terrain. Your best move is to work with a running coach who specialises in ultramarathon training. They can give a more realistic view of what it will take to get ready for the ultra of your choice.