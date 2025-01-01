The Apple Watch SE Nike Series combines Apple technology with iconic Nike design in an impressive smartwatch. Use it to stay active, healthy, connected and safe, whatever you're doing. Responsive sensors track every move and measure performance, whether you're walking, cycling or working out. We make the sleek case from 100% recycled aluminium, and you can get creative with Nike-exclusive watch faces and special-edition straps to personalise your piece of wearable tech.
By syncing the Apple Watch Nike SE to your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, you can monitor your health, sleep, calories, steps and other performance metrics. And with its impressive 50-meter water resistance, this smartwatch is perfect for swimmers. Choose Apple Fitness+ workouts from yoga to HIIT and wind down with guided meditations for stress relief and well-being. Plus, the built-in Nike Run Club App tracks your workouts and offers guided runs to keep you motivated as well as GPS, built-in compass and elevation readings that are perfect for trail runners. Set alerts for irregular heart rhythm and track your heart rate. For extra reassurance, sensors detect if you've fallen and automatically connect you to emergency services.