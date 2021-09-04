How to clean a yoga mat in 7 quick steps

Unrolling a clean yoga mat can mark the beginning of a rejuvenating practice. When your yoga mat is properly and regularly cleaned, it will last longer and help to avoid any grime build-up. Correctly cleaning your Nike yoga mat takes just a few minutes and requires ingredients you probably already have at home.

After your next Savasana, give your mat a thorough cleaning to prolong its life and keep it fresh.

(Related: How to use yoga blocks: 5 poses to try)