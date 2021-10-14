9 Yoga Poses for a Dose of Stress Relief

Stress is a part of life, but the amount of stress and anxiety in our lives seems to have steadily increased. And that often comes with symptoms like tense muscles, low energy, headaches, depression and lack of focus. None of which are conducive to feeling and performing your best.

There are plenty of ways to relieve stress—meditation, eating better, exercise and getting lots of rest to name a few. Yoga, in particular, can help reduce stress and physical pain, according to a 2007 study in the International Journal of Yoga.