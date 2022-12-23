How to Use Yoga Blocks: 5 Poses to Try

Yoga is a practice that encourages listening and responding to the body's cues. Not feeling inversions today? Slip into a gentle Child's Pose. Hamstring stretch a bit too intense? Scale it back.

One of the best ways to personalise—and get the most out of—a yoga session, said Robyn Gaillard, a Kripalu-registered yoga teacher, is to use props like yoga blocks.

"A yoga block is a valuable yoga prop because it lifts the floor in support of correct anatomical alignment, engages deep muscles between the thighs when squeezed and supports the pelvic floor, hips and core", she explained.

What this means: A yoga block can help people attain the same angle and stretch they would if they could reach the floor in certain poses—but without sacrificing form or straining the body.

(Related: The 8 Best Yoga Gifts by Nike)