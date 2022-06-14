Does Weight Lifting Help Burn Fat?

Certain types of exercise burn more calories than others. With some types of workouts—mostly high-intensity types, like kettlebell swings or sprints—your body can benefit from the afterburn effect. When this happens, your body continues to respond to the spike in heart rate, offering a host of perks including prolonged increased metabolic rate and some fat loss, according to the National Academy of Sports Medicine.

But high-intensity workouts aren't necessarily the same thing as weightlifting—and it's important to distinguish between the two. While high-intensity interval training (HIIT) demands quick spurts of effort, weight training can be more methodical, with longer rest periods between sets, like deadlifts or squats. Each approach can be beneficial.



For example, a 2000 study in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism found that lifting weights increased female participants' basal metabolic rate (BMR) by 4.2 percent. When measured again a day later, their BMR remained elevated, as well as their resting fat oxidation. This suggests that weightlifting also invoked similar responses to the afterburn effect, though most likely lower.