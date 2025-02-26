Cardiovascular exercise, otherwise known as cardio, is any exercise that gets your heart rate up. There's a wide range of cardio exercises, from walking with your dog to triathlon training. And while running is one of the most popular types of cardio, it's not for everyone.

Running is a high-impact exercise. Since both feet come off the ground at once, the impact of your feet hitting the ground is greater than, say, walking. High-impact physical activity isn't bad but some people may benefit from lower-impact movements—or a mix of high- and low-impact exercises.

"Running is a great cardio workout but it's not the only way to challenge your cardiovascular system", says Aine Thomas, NASM-CPT at The Edge Fitness Clubs. "High-intensity, low-impact and full-body movements can elevate your heart rate, improve endurance and build strength, all without you having to hit the pavement".