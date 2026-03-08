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Nike Training edzőtáska (24 l) - Fekete/Fekete/Fehér

Újrahasznosított anyagok

Nike

Training edzőtáska (24 l)

39,99 €
Fekete/Fekete/Fehér
Pink Smoke/Fekete/Fehér
Cream II/Fekete/Sail
EGY MÉRET

Egy gyors edzésre készülsz? Tedd könnyebbé a dolgaid hordozását és az edzőterembe járást ezzel a tágas edzőtáskával. A tágas fő rekesz nagyobb felszerelések, például cipők, ruhák és gumiszalagok tárolására alkalmas. A belső cipzáras zseb segít rendszerezni és kéznél tartani az olyan apró tárgyakat, mint a kulcsaid, ékszereid vagy telefonod. Mindig legyen kéznél, hogy bármikor készen állj egy edzésre.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Fehér
  • Stílus: IH7961-010

Nike

39,99 €

Egy gyors edzésre készülsz? Tedd könnyebbé a dolgaid hordozását és az edzőterembe járást ezzel a tágas edzőtáskával. A tágas fő rekesz nagyobb felszerelések, például cipők, ruhák és gumiszalagok tárolására alkalmas. A belső cipzáras zseb segít rendszerezni és kéznél tartani az olyan apró tárgyakat, mint a kulcsaid, ékszereid vagy telefonod. Mindig legyen kéznél, hogy bármikor készen állj egy edzésre.

Előnyök

  • A dupla cipzárral ellátott fő tárolórész a nagyobb tárgyak tárolásához is elegendő helyet biztosít.
  • Az állítható vállpánt és a két fogantyú kényelmes hordozási lehetőségeket kínál.
  • Belső zsebek az apróbb tárgyak tárolásához.

Termékadatok

  • 24 l
  • 50,8 cm (sz.) × 33 cm (ma.) × 22,8 cm (mé.)
  • 100% poliészter
  • Csak lemosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Fehér
  • Stílus: IH7961-010

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Hogyan készült?

    • Az újrahasznosított poliészterből készült Nike termékekhez újrahasznosított műanyag palackokat használtunk, amelyeket megtisztítottunk, összeaprítottunk és pelletekké alakítottunk át. A pelletekből új, kiváló minőségű fonalat készítünk, amely csúcsteljesítményt biztosít termékeinknek, és kevésbé terheli a környezetet.
    • A hulladékmennyiség csökkentése mellett az újrahasznosított poliészter akár 30%-kal csökkenti a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan előállított poliészterhez képest. A Nike évente átlagosan 1 milliárd műanyag palackot tüntet el a szeméttelepekről és a vízi utakról.

Értékelések (7)

4.9 csillag

  • Perfect Bag for Workouts

    Good stylish kids shoe

    This duffel bag has quickly become my go to bag for post work trips to the gym. At 24L, this bag is the perfect size for a change of clothes and shoes. Plus, the zippered pocket on the outside is a great size to hold my phone and keys. I especially like the sleeve inside the bag that helps separate my clothes from my shoes. The duffel feels like good quality and I have no doubt it will hold up for a couple of years. This bag won’t work if you’re hoping to store multiple outfits, but if you need a quick bag to store your clothes for that quick gym trip after work, you can’t find a better option out there.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great Gym Bag!!

    Natalie

    This is my go-to quick gym bag. I love it due to how roomy and spacious it is. It is just enough to carry everything to the gym, without looking overly packed and stuffed. Truly the perfect sized gym bag. The main interior is even spacious enough to hold my gym shoes, change of clothes, and small water bottle. I like using the zipper pockets in the interior of the bag for my keys, gym card, wallet, and phone. The zipper pocket gives me the ease of knowing my smaller or important items are secured. The adjustable shoulder straps are important in my book. Being petite, I find the need to adjust bag straps to fit my body better as well as supporting the weight of the bag. I highly recommend this duffle for your everyday gym carry. I love it!

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Perfect size bag

    MC

    This is the perfect size gym/sport bag. Love the amount of zippers/compartments inside and outside the bag to keep everything organized when on the go. So far it is holding up well-very functional design.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Training edzőtáska (24 l)

Nike

39,99 €

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