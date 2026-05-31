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Nike MAVN Therma-FIT kötött, hosszú cipzáras, kapucnis pulóver lányoknak - Cream II/Fekete/Cream II

Újrahasznosított anyagok

Nike MAVN

Therma-FIT kötött, hosszú cipzáras, kapucnis pulóver lányoknak

64,99 €
Cream II/Fekete/Cream II
Fekete/Fekete/Fekete
Tattoo/Fekete/Tattoo
Steam/Fekete/Steam
Pink Smoke/Fekete/Pink Smoke
A promóciók és kedvezmények erre a termékre nem vonatkoznak.

Ez a termék legalább 75%-ban újrahasznosított poliészter szálakból készült.

Lelj menedéket a hideg elől ebben túlméretezett kapucnis pulóverben, amely olyan puha, hogy soha nem akarod majd levenni. Az ultrameleg, vastag anyagból készült, kívül-belül puha, elsőrangú kötött anyag Therma-FIT technológiával készült a kényelmes viselet érdekében. Kiemelkedő alapdarab, amely minden, csak nem átlagos.


  • Megjelenített szín: Cream II/Fekete/Cream II
  • Stílus: IM1763-236

Nike MAVN

64,99 €

Lelj menedéket a hideg elől ebben túlméretezett kapucnis pulóverben, amely olyan puha, hogy soha nem akarod majd levenni. Az ultrameleg, vastag anyagból készült, kívül-belül puha, elsőrangú kötött anyag Therma-FIT technológiával készült a kényelmes viselet érdekében. Kiemelkedő alapdarab, amely minden, csak nem átlagos.

Előnyök

  • A Nike Therma-FIT anyag megtartja a testhőt, így hideg időben is melegen tart.
  • A belső rugalmas derékrész és a varrott hajtások pliszírozott, légies formát hoznak létre.

Termékadatok

  • Fő alkotórész/kapucni bélése: 80% poliészter/10% spandex/10% lyocell. Zsebbetétek: 75% poliészter/13% pamut/12% műselyem.
  • Puha tapintású cipzárhúzóka
  • Gépben mosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Cream II/Fekete/Cream II
  • Stílus: IM1763-236

Méret és fazon

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Hogyan készült?

    • Az újrahasznosított poliészterből készült Nike termékekhez újrahasznosított műanyag palackokat használtunk, amelyeket megtisztítottunk, összeaprítottunk és pelletekké alakítottunk át. A pelletekből új, kiváló minőségű fonalat készítünk, amely csúcsteljesítményt biztosít termékeinknek, és kevésbé terheli a környezetet.
    • A hulladékmennyiség csökkentése mellett az újrahasznosított poliészter akár 30%-kal csökkenti a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan előállított poliészterhez képest. A Nike évente átlagosan 1 milliárd műanyag palackot tüntet el a szeméttelepekről és a vízi utakról.

Értékelések (25)

4.6 csillag

  • Very Comfortable

    Ced

    My kid loves this jacket so much they don't' want to take it off. This jacket feels extremely comfortable to the touch. My only gripe is that it's one of those jackets that has a shorter torso and longer arms. So the fit is kinda wonky if you are not used to that. The design of this jacket is excellent and the cream color is awesome. I love how simplistic this jacket is and the MAVN design on the hood is very stylish. I LOVE the fabric on this jacket, this could be my favorite feature of this jacket, it's soft and comfortable inside and out. If I could change anything about this jacket I would make the fit normal sized but other than that, this jacket is an excellent pickup

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Tall Girl Approved

    Lili

    Perfect for my niece! She is 10 yrs old but is very tall for a girl her age. This is the perfect length and is very warm.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Fashion forward

    Tina

    The Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie stands out for its perfect mix of comfort and style, making it an easy favorite for everyday wear. Its soft, lightweight material feels cozy without being too heavy, so it works well in different weather and keeps you comfortable throughout the day. At the same time, the hoodie has a trendy, sporty look that pairs easily with jeans, leggings, or athletic outfits, giving it a fashionable edge that feels modern and effortless. The sleek design, recognizable Nike branding, and flattering fit make it both practical and stylish, making it a great choice for girls who want to stay comfortable while still looking confident and put together.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike MAVN Therma-FIT kötött, hosszú cipzáras, kapucnis pulóver lányoknak

Nike MAVN

64,99 €

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