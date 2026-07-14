 
1 / 6. kép
Nike futómellény (5 l) - Fekete/Sail/Sail

Újrahasznosított anyagok

Nike

Futómellény (5 l)

129,99 €
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

Ez a termék legalább 75%-ban újrahasznosított poliészter szálakból készült.

Készülj fel, és indulj útnak ebben a könnyű, izzadságelvezető terepmellényben. A szorosan illeszkedő kialakítás segít csökkenteni az ugrálást, és biztonságban tartja a dolgaidat anélkül, hogy terjedelmes lenne. Rengeteg tárolási lehetőséget kínál többek között a szőtt hurkokkal és a botoknak fenntartott levehető hátsó zsinórokkal. Az elülső húzózsinórral állítható az illeszkedés.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Sail/Sail
  • Stílus: IQ6691-077

Nike

129,99 €

Készülj fel, és indulj útnak ebben a könnyű, izzadságelvezető terepmellényben. A szorosan illeszkedő kialakítás segít csökkenteni az ugrálást, és biztonságban tartja a dolgaidat anélkül, hogy terjedelmes lenne. Rengeteg tárolási lehetőséget kínál többek között a szőtt hurkokkal és a botoknak fenntartott levehető hátsó zsinórokkal. Az elülső húzózsinórral állítható az illeszkedés.

Előnyök

  • A Nike Dri-FIT anyag elvezeti az izzadságot a bőrről, így elősegíti a gyors elpárolgást, és száraz, kényelmes viseletet biztosít.
  • A hátsó hidratációs zsebben elfér egy 2 literes, függőleges vizestasak (a tasak nem tartozék).

Termékadatok

  • Fő alkotórész: 53% nejlon/47% poliészter. Bélés: 84% nejlon/16% spandex.
  • Kulcstartóval és síppal
  • Feltűnő elemek
  • A termék nem használható személyi védőfelszerelésként (PPE)
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Sail/Sail
  • Stílus: IQ6691-077

Méret és fazon

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Hogyan készült?

    • Az újrahasznosított poliészterből készült Nike termékekhez újrahasznosított műanyag palackokat használtunk, amelyeket megtisztítottunk, összeaprítottunk és pelletekké alakítottunk át. A pelletekből új, kiváló minőségű fonalat készítünk, amely csúcsteljesítményt biztosít termékeinknek, és kevésbé terheli a környezetet.
    • A hulladékmennyiség csökkentése mellett az újrahasznosított poliészter akár 30%-kal csökkenti a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan előállított poliészterhez képest. A Nike évente átlagosan 1 milliárd műanyag palackot tüntet el a szeméttelepekről és a vízi utakról.

Értékelések (1)

4 csillag

  • running vest honest review

    Mohamed8760370052834b909ca4fbeb08e4865a

    it’s a good running vest because you can fit it snuggly onto your upper body. The running flasks can be attached to it so that they don’t move a lot which is great on long runs so you can stay hydrated. it’s synthetic breathable material which means it low-key has the typical sports dry-fit smell so keep that in mind. it should have more reflecting features and more pockets that one can zip. There’s just one pocket with a zipper for your phone which should be way tighter so it doesn’t stick away that far and keeps it closer in my op.

Nike futómellény (5 l)

Nike

129,99 €

Tedd teljessé a megjelenésed